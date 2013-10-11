Stuart Hogg doubtful for Scotland's November internationals

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg is an injury concern for the November internationals after wrist surgery.

His club Glasgow Warriors said Hogg, 21, will take "several weeks" to recover. He picked up the injury during last month's Pro 12 win over Leinster.

Scotland play Japan on 9 November before facing South Africa on 17 November and Australia six days later.

Hogg has earned 15 caps for Scotland and toured with the British and Irish Lions this summer.

Fellow Glasgow full-back Peter Murchie, meanwhile, could be out of action for up to six months.

The 27-year-old has had an operation on a shoulder he dislocated playing for Stirling County in Scotland's Premiership last month.