No decision on Mike Phillips' future yet, say his club

Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half Mike Phillips's future at French club Bayonne is in doubt.

Bayonne say no decision has been taken yet on Phillips' future following an alleged breach of discipline.

The club have also condemned media reports in France claiming the 31-year-old player had been sacked.

Phillips apologised in French to Bayonne fans "for this situation" on his Twitter account on Thursday evening.

The player added: "I am behind the team wholeheartedly tomorrow night. Good luck."

Bayonne host Montpellier in the Top 14 on Friday evening.

Phillips appeared before the Bayonne board on Tuesday to answer allegations he turned up to a video analysis session under the influence of alcohol.

Fellow players Dwayne Haare and Stephen Brett also had to answer allegations at that meeting, and were fined but not suspended.

National coach Warren Gatland has said the 77-times capped player will not face punishment by Wales.

Phillips was suspended by Bayonne last year, for off-field misconduct, and by Wales in July 2011 following an incident in Cardiff city centre when he was involved in a confrontation with a doorman.

The former Scarlets, Cardiff Blues and Ospreys player joined Bayonne following the World Cup in the autumn of 2011.

He was a key member of the Lions team that beat Australia 2-1 in the Test series last summer, setting up the opening try for Alex Corbisiero in the decisive third-Test victory in Sydney.

Phillips also won Six Nations Grand Slams with Wales in 2008 and 2012.