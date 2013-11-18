Glasgow Warriors: Mark Bennett signs new three-year contract

Centre Mark Bennett has signed a three-year contract extension with Glasgow Warriors.

The new deal for the 20-year-old, who rejoined the Pro12 club from Clermont Auvergne a year ago after a season in France, lasts until May 2017.

"Since returning to Glasgow last year, I've only ever wanted to stay here," said Bennett.

"There is a really good atmosphere around the club and it's great place for me to continue my development."

Bennett signed a one-year deal in February and has featured 11 times for Warriors since returning from the Top 14 club, initially on loan.

Already an Under-20 international, his performances this season led to his first call-up to the Scotland squad ahead of the current Autumn Tests.

"I've enjoyed getting more game time this season and it was a real honour to be called up to the Scotland squad," he said.

"Like all players, I want to win things and I feel I have a real opportunity to do that in Glasgow."

Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend regards Bennett's new contract as "excellent news" for the Scotstoun club.

"Mark has started at centre in seven games so far this season and he's continually developing," he said.

"He has a determination to learn and improve, so there is a lot more to come from him in the future."