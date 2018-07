Wales were beaten 21-5 by Argentina in the Dubai Sevens plate final.

Paul John's side beat Australia 19-14 in Pool B on their way to the main competition's quarter-finals, where they were beaten 33-12 by England.

That sent Paul John's side into a plate semi-final against Kenya that they won 24-19.

But the Pumas proved to powerful and Wales finished sixth overall in the International Rugby Board 2013-14 series second round.