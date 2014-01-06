Toby Booth: Bath coach says frustration a measure of success

Bath coach Toby Booth says his side's disappointment following Sunday's 27-27 draw at Leicester is a measure of the progress they are making.

Jamie Gibson's last-minute try denied the high-flying visitors, currently third in the Premiership, their first victory at Welford Road in 10 years.

We are certainly not lacking resolve, resilience and character Toby Booth Bath coach

"Look at frustration and disappointment - it shows how far we have come as a group," Booth told BBC Radio Bristol.

"You can see in the group at the end that a lot of them were inconsolable."

Booth added: "Our job as coaches is to point out the bigger picture, but to come so close and have it ripped away at the end makes it disappointing."

While the Bath failed to seal a milestone Premiership victory and widen the four-point gap to the fifth-placed Tigers, Booth said the performance was the ideal response after their 43-25 loss to Northampton last last month.

Bath had to hold on at Leicester after captain Stuart Hooper was yellow carded with 20 minutes to go, and the Tigers took advantage with Thomas Waldrom touching down before Gibson crashed over in the corner to level.

"We are certainly not lacking resolve, resilience and character," Booth said.

"To do that here and the way we did it was really important. It was important that we bounced back, from a performance point of view, from last week."