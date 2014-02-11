Six Nations 2014: Warburton and Jenkins back at Blues

Captain Sam Warburton and prop Gethin Jenkins have been released for Pro12 duty with Cardiff Blues by Wales boss Warren Gatland.

The decision comes in the wake of Wales' 26-3 Six Nations defeat by Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Blues host Glasgow Warriors at the Arms Park on Saturday while Wales' next game is against France in Cardiff six days later.

Fly-half Dan Biggar is also among 10 players released for Pro12 duty.

"There were four of that forward pack [against Ireland] hadn't had a lot of rugby," said Wales coach Warren Gatland.

"Sam Warburton, Gethin Jenkins and Adam Jones hadn't played a lot and even Andrew Coombs even didn't have a lot of rugby, and some have had a lot of rugby, and there are one or two bad performances.

"We have spoken to players and they have admitted that there display and performances were below par and unlike them,

"We have been pleased with the response of the players."

Wales have also called in Ospreys centre Ashley Beck and number eight Dan Baker to training as they prepare to face France at Millennium Stadium on Friday, 21 February.

However, the duo are also available to their region, who host Treviso in Swansea on Sunday.

Former Wales skipper Ryan Jones, who was ruled out of the Six Nations squad with a hamstring injury, is expected to be on the bench for the Ospreys.

Scarlets prop Samson Lee and hooker Emyr Phillips are available for their trip to Ulster in Friday's Scrum V Live game.

Prop Ryan Bevington joins Biggar, Baker, Beck, back-rower James King and scrum-half Rhys Webb in returning to Ospreys.