Pro12: Connacht 38-6 Treviso

Eoin McKeon scored one of Connacht's five tries

CONNACHT (24) 38

Tries: Muldoon 2, Carr, Marmion, McKeon Pens: Parks Cons: Parks 4, Nikora

TREVISO (6) 6

Pens: Berquist 2

John Muldoon scored two tries as Connacht made it three straight Pro12 wins with a comprehensive 38-6 bonus-point victory over Treviso in Galway.

Pat Lam's side made a flying start with first-half tries from Fionn Carr, Muldoon and Kieran Marmion helping them to a 24-6 lead at the break.

Connacht added second-half tries through Muldoon and Eoin McKeon.

Dan Parks kicked 11 points and Miah Nikora three, while Mat Berquist landed two penalties for the Italians.

Connacht made the perfect start with a try from winger Carr after just five minutes in the corner, with Dan Parks's conversion making it 7-0.

Treviso hit back with a penalty from Berquist but it was only temporary respite as Connacht poured forward to score their second try.

After some good work from Tiernan O'Halloran to earn a lineout in the visitors' 22, Connacht produced a powerful rolling maul, and Muldoon was on hand to touch down for the try. Again Parks was on target with the conversion to extend the lead to 14-3.

Midway through the half Berquist added a second penalty of the evening to reduce the deficit to eight points.

Parks responded in kind with a penalty of his own, and just after the hour Connacht scored their third try.

After some good work from the home forwards, the young scrum-half produced a little dummy before going on his own and scoring. Parks converted once more to make it 24-6.

That was how it stayed until the break, and despite having the better of the early exchanges of the second half, Treviso struggled to turn territory into points.

And on the hour Muldoon scored virtually a carbon-copy of his first try, holding onto the ball at the back of a maul before touching down for the bonus-point score. Parks' fourth conversion made it 31-6.

Treviso kept battling but paid for their indiscipline with yellow cards for Ignacio Fernandez-Rouyet and Marco Filippucci in the space of two minutes for a high tackle and an infringement at a ruck respectively.

Connacht took full advantage as McKeon charged off the back of the scrum to drive over for the fifth try of the afternoon. Miah Nikora, who had replaced Parks, converted to seal the win.

TEAM LINE-UPS

Connacht: Robbie Henshaw; Tiernan O'Halloran, Eoin Griffin, Dave McSharry, Fionn Carr; Dan Parks, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Jason Harris-Wright, Rodney Ah You; Aly Muldowney, Mick Kearney; John Muldoon (capt), Eoghan Masterson, Eoin McKeon.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Nathan White, Michael Swift, Andrew Browne, Frank Murphy, Miah Nikora, Danie Poolman

Benetton Treviso: Angelo Esposito; Ludovico Nitoglia, Alberto Sgarbi, Joe Van Niekerk, Andrea Pratichetti; Mat Berquist, Tobias Botes; Matteo Muccignat, Giovanni Maistri, Lorenzo Cittadini; Antonio Pavanello (capt), Corniel Van Zyl; Manoa Vosawai, Paul Derbyshire, Marco Filippucci.

Replacements: Franco Sbaraglini, Romulo Acosta, Ignacio Fernandez-Rouyet, Marco Fuser, Valerio Bernabò, Robert Barbieri, Fabio Semenzato, Brendan Williams