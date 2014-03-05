Six Nations 2014: Tom Johnson named in England squad

Exeter back-row forward Tom Johnson is in England's match-day squad to face Wales

RBS Six Nations: England v Wales

Venue: Twickenham, London Date: Sunday, 9 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru; live updates on the BBC Sport website

Exeter back-row forward Tom Johnson has been named in England's match-day squad to face Wales in Sunday's Six Nations game at Twickenham.

The 31-year-old replaces the injured Billy Vunipola as the only change in the 23-man line-up.

Johnson will be on the bench, with Ben Morgan starting at number 8.

Centre Manu Tuilagi will not be involved as he continues his comeback from injury but remains with the team, along with prop Matt Mullan.

England are level with Wales, France and Ireland at the top of the Six Nations standings and face Warren Gatland's side in their penultimate fixture.

Tom Johnson factfile Born: 16 July, 1982 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

16 July, 1982 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Club career: Reading (2004-05), Coventry (2005-2007), Exeter (2007-)

Reading (2004-05), Coventry (2005-2007), Exeter (2007-) England Test career: Five caps, one try.

England head coach Stuart Lancaster said he was reluctant to make too many changes following the 13-10 victory over Ireland on 22 February.

He said: "The performance against Ireland has given us a lot of confidence going into this game against a high-quality Welsh team and we feel it's right to give the bulk of that 23 another opportunity.

"Tom Johnson has trained with us throughout and we are looking forward to his contribution."

Leicester centre Tuilagi joined England's training squad on Monday along with Marland Yarde but the London Irish wing will return to his club.

Lancaster said: "There is a lot of competition for places and to have Marland and Manu back training with us this week has been great.

"With Leicester and Wasps not involved in the LV Cup semi-finals this weekend we are able to keep Matt to provide cover in the front row and also to give Manu more time to get up to speed with the team."

England: David Attwood (Bath Rugby), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Tom Johnson (Exeter Chiefs), Joe Launchbury (London Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Ben Morgan (Gloucester Rugby), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Henry Thomas (Sale Sharks), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), David Wilson (Bath Rugby), Tom Wood (Northampton Saints), Tom Youngs (Leicester Tigers), Mike Brown (Harlequins), Luther Burrell (Northampton Saints), Danny Care (Harlequins), Lee Dickson (Northampton Saints), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath Rugby), Alex Goode (Saracens), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Billy Twelvetrees (Gloucester Rugby).