London Irish sign Scott Steele and Conor Gilsenan

London Irish have signed young duo Scott Steele and Conor Gilsenan to their squad for next season.

Scrum-half Steele, 20, who is a Scotland Under-20 international, joins after playing for three years for the Leicester Tigers.

Gilsenan, 21, joins from Leinster where he has been since joining the Province's academy.

"Both Scott and Conor are really promising players," said London Irish director of rugby Brian Smith.

"Scott is a talented scrum-half with a terrific skill set and Conor is a back-rower who plays with enormous intensity.

"Both guys are quality players and good professionals and will add plenty of depth to our squad next season."