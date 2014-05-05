Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former Wales fly-half Jonathan Davies says Paul John and Dale McIntosh should be given the chance to continue coaching Cardiff Blues next season.

The duo took over until the end of the season when Phil Davies resigned as director of rugby in March.

That followed a 15-10 defeat at Italian club Zebre. Since then, Blues have won four of their five Pro12 games.

"Whoever comes in, those two [John and McIntosh] deserve a chance on their run of results, definitely," said Davies.

Blues lost 34-9 at Ospreys after the stalwart Pontypridd duo of John and McIntosh took over while their bosses began to look for a permanent successor to ex-Wales and Scarlets forward Phil Davies.

McIntosh, a New Zealander who played twice in the Wales back-row after qualifying on residency, became Blues defence coach ahead of the current campaign.

Former Wales scrum-half John left his role as Wales Sevens coach to succeed Gareth Baber as Blues backs coach in January, 2014.

Jonathan Davies, who counts Cardiff RFC among the teams he played for in a glittering career said: "You've got to take your hat off to McIntosh and Paul John.

"They've [the players] responded to them and you've just got to get the best out of your players and we're all talking about do they deserve the chance to do it [continue]?

"Sometimes I think the job is so big you need a rugby director to just direct things with everything that goes on rugby-wise and then you have the coaches - and their job is the first XV, maybe.

"So whoever comes in those two deserve a chance on their run of results, definitely."

Davies also says the return to fitness of experienced players such as British and Irish Lions front-rowers Gethin Jenkins and Matthew Rees along with centre Cory Allen recovering from shoulder trouble has lifted Blues.

They completed four successive wins by fighting back at Connacht for a 22-15 win at the weekend.

And John and McIntosh hope to end their season on a high with victory in the final Pro12 round at Scarlets on Saturday.