Close menu

Swalec League results

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

10 MAY, 2014

View full Swalec Championship details

View full Division 1 East details

View full Division 1 West details

View full Division 1 North details

League 2 East

Llanishen 11-15 Llantwit Fardre

Llantrisant 18-14 Rhiwbina

League 2 West

Aberavon Quins 12-36 Skewen

Felinfoel 71-10 Aberystwyth

League 2 North

Machynlleth 0-21 Mold

Rhyl 28-29 Llangefni

League 3 East

Rhymney 12-0 Pill Harriers

Talywain P-P Abergavenny

League 3 South West

Pontycymmer 21-26 Morriston

League 3 North

Bangor 8-27 Harlech

Holyhead 5-71 Llanidloes

Rhosllanerchrugog 7-22 Menai Bridge

League 3 South East

Gwernyfed 11-24 Brecon

Pentyrch 38-7 Wattstown

Porth Harlequins 38-0 Aberdare

League 4 East

Abertysswg 26-0 Caldicot

Cwmbran 25-10 Hafodyrynys

New Tredegar 12-0 Chepstow

Oakdale 14-27 Ynysddu

Old Illtydians 31-5 Monmouth

League 4 West

Aberaeron 5-46 Gowerton

Penybanc 7-20 Hendy

League 4 South West

Aberavon Green Stars 22-8 Vardre

Bridgend Sports 51-0 Bettws

Cwmgors 12-16 Cwmavon

League 4 South East

Bryncethin 25-24 Glyncoch

Llantwit Major 0-29 Llandaff

Tonyrefail 7-36 Cowbridge

League 5 East

Llanhilleth 13-0 Brynithel

Pontllanfraith 17-30 Blackwood Stars

League 5 West

Cefneithin 14-20 Bynea

Pembroke Dock Quins 17-56 Pontyates

Penygroes 5-5 New Dock Stars

St Clears 22-12 Pantyffynnon

League 5 South West

Baglan 11-33 Abercrave

Crynant 5-45 Ystradgynlais

Pontrhydyfen 33-14 Cwmgwrach

League 5 South Central

Cefn Coed 31-14 Hirwaun

Dinas Powys 55-7 Rhigos

Ynysowen 19-0 Porthcawl

League 5 South East

Bettws 24-7 Caerau Ely

New Panteg 27-19 Sully Sports

Taffs Well 15-10 Machen

League 6 South Central

Sea View 12-55 Cefn Fforest

Whitchurch 5-58 Llanrumney

Wick 18-22 Cathays

League 6 South East

West Mon 7-10 Abersychan

Top Stories