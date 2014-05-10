Swalec League results
From the section Rugby Union
10 MAY, 2014
League 2 East
Llanishen 11-15 Llantwit Fardre
Llantrisant 18-14 Rhiwbina
League 2 West
Aberavon Quins 12-36 Skewen
Felinfoel 71-10 Aberystwyth
League 2 North
Machynlleth 0-21 Mold
Rhyl 28-29 Llangefni
League 3 East
Rhymney 12-0 Pill Harriers
Talywain P-P Abergavenny
League 3 South West
Pontycymmer 21-26 Morriston
League 3 North
Bangor 8-27 Harlech
Holyhead 5-71 Llanidloes
Rhosllanerchrugog 7-22 Menai Bridge
League 3 South East
Gwernyfed 11-24 Brecon
Pentyrch 38-7 Wattstown
Porth Harlequins 38-0 Aberdare
League 4 East
Abertysswg 26-0 Caldicot
Cwmbran 25-10 Hafodyrynys
New Tredegar 12-0 Chepstow
Oakdale 14-27 Ynysddu
Old Illtydians 31-5 Monmouth
League 4 West
Aberaeron 5-46 Gowerton
Penybanc 7-20 Hendy
League 4 South West
Aberavon Green Stars 22-8 Vardre
Bridgend Sports 51-0 Bettws
Cwmgors 12-16 Cwmavon
League 4 South East
Bryncethin 25-24 Glyncoch
Llantwit Major 0-29 Llandaff
Tonyrefail 7-36 Cowbridge
League 5 East
Llanhilleth 13-0 Brynithel
Pontllanfraith 17-30 Blackwood Stars
League 5 West
Cefneithin 14-20 Bynea
Pembroke Dock Quins 17-56 Pontyates
Penygroes 5-5 New Dock Stars
St Clears 22-12 Pantyffynnon
League 5 South West
Baglan 11-33 Abercrave
Crynant 5-45 Ystradgynlais
Pontrhydyfen 33-14 Cwmgwrach
League 5 South Central
Cefn Coed 31-14 Hirwaun
Dinas Powys 55-7 Rhigos
Ynysowen 19-0 Porthcawl
League 5 South East
Bettws 24-7 Caerau Ely
New Panteg 27-19 Sully Sports
Taffs Well 15-10 Machen
League 6 South Central
Sea View 12-55 Cefn Fforest
Whitchurch 5-58 Llanrumney
Wick 18-22 Cathays
League 6 South East
West Mon 7-10 Abersychan