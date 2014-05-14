Edinburgh sign Rory Sutherland on professional deal

Edinburgh Rugby have signed prop Rory Sutherland on a two-year professional contract.

The 21-year-old, who has represented Scotland at youth level, has been rewarded for his stand-out displays for Gala in the RBS Premiership.

He was also selected for the Scotland Club XV earlier this year.

"I'm just excited to keep learning and improving, dedicating all of my time to getting fitter, stronger, faster and more skilful," said Sutherland.

Edinburgh Rugby head coach, Alan Solomons, said: "We're very pleased to welcome one of Scotland's top performing amateur players into our squad for next season."