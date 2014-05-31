Jonny Wilkinson's rugby union career in pictures 31 May 2014 From the section Rugby Union Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-union/27470188 Read more about sharing. A World Cup winner, twice a Heineken Cup champion and England's record points scorer, Jonny Wilkinson's retirement brings to an end a stellar 17-year career It all starts at Newcastle, where Wilkinson comes to prominence at inside centre rather than in the number 10 shirt that becomes his own. Aged 18, he helps the Falcons win the Premiership He becomes England's youngest player as he makes his debut as a replacement for Mike Catt in a Five Nations match against Ireland in April 1998 British and Irish Lions recognition follows in 2001 and 2005, though only one of his six Test appearances ends in victory His 36 England drop-goals include perhaps the most famous ever struck, as he wins the 2003 World Cup for his country with 30 seconds remaining in extra-time against Australia A naturally shy man, Wilkinson has to adjust to superstardom after his World Cup heroics, as he discovers when the victorious England squad land at Heathrow Through it all, he remains most comfortable on the rugby field; his 1,172 England points the result of hours of practice A string of injuries keeps him out of the England team from 2004-2006 as his fearless approach to the game takes its toll on his body He returns to help his country reach the 2007 World Cup final, in which they are beaten by South Africa. Two years later, he leaves Newcastle Falcons to join French club Toulon An England career during which he wins 91 caps, the World Cup and four Six Nations titles ends with a 2011 World Cup quarter-final defeat by France Yet the silverware continues to come. Wilkinson shows wife Shelley the Heineken Cup after helping Toulon win the competition on 24 May 2014 for a second successive year, their victory against Saracens setting up the prospect of a 2013-14 domestic and European double And there is still time for another right-footed drop-goal in his final ever match on 31 May 2014, helping Toulon win their second trophy of the season by beating Castres in the Top 14 final Kicking four penalties and a drop-goal in his final appearance, Wilkinson guides Toulon to a 18-10 victory over Castres. He will now join the coaching staff at his French club Emotions get to Wilkinson a few minutes after the final whistle at the Stade de France as he walks around with his head in his hands and applauding fans. "I've spent half my life with a ball," he said. "It's going to be a huge shock after rugby but I'll have a lot of good memories." Find out more Jonny Wilkinson Read more on Jonny Wilkinson