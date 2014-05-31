Jonny Wilkinson's rugby union career in pictures

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop-goal against Australia in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final
A World Cup winner, twice a Heineken Cup champion and England's record points scorer, Jonny Wilkinson's retirement brings to an end a stellar 17-year career
Jonny Wilkinson playing for the Newcastle Falcons holds off a challenge from West Hartlepool's Philippe Farner
It all starts at Newcastle, where Wilkinson comes to prominence at inside centre rather than in the number 10 shirt that becomes his own. Aged 18, he helps the Falcons win the Premiership
He becomes England's youngest player as he makes his debut as a replacement for Mike Catt in a Five Nations match against Ireland in April 1998
Jonny Wilkinson against Australia in 2001
British and Irish Lions recognition follows in 2001 and 2005, though only one of his six Test appearances ends in victory
Jonny Wilkinson winning drop goal versus Australia in 2003
His 36 England drop-goals include perhaps the most famous ever struck, as he wins the 2003 World Cup for his country with 30 seconds remaining in extra-time against Australia
Jonny Wilkinson at Heathrow in 2003
A naturally shy man, Wilkinson has to adjust to superstardom after his World Cup heroics, as he discovers when the victorious England squad land at Heathrow
Jonny Wilkinson training in 2002
Through it all, he remains most comfortable on the rugby field; his 1,172 England points the result of hours of practice
Jonny Wilkinson injured for Newcastle in 2005
A string of injuries keeps him out of the England team from 2004-2006 as his fearless approach to the game takes its toll on his body
Jonny Wilkinson against France at the 2007 World Cup
He returns to help his country reach the 2007 World Cup final, in which they are beaten by South Africa. Two years later, he leaves Newcastle Falcons to join French club Toulon
Jonny Wilkinson's last England appearance
An England career during which he wins 91 caps, the World Cup and four Six Nations titles ends with a 2011 World Cup quarter-final defeat by France
Jonny Wilkinson and wife Shelley Jenkins
Yet the silverware continues to come. Wilkinson shows wife Shelley the Heineken Cup after helping Toulon win the competition on 24 May 2014 for a second successive year, their victory against Saracens setting up the prospect of a 2013-14 domestic and European double
Jonny Wilkinson kicking a penalty in his final game, for Toulon in the Top 14 final against Castres on Saturday 31 May 2014
And there is still time for another right-footed drop-goal in his final ever match on 31 May 2014, helping Toulon win their second trophy of the season by beating Castres in the Top 14 final
Jonny Wilkinson after his final game for Toulon in the Top 14 final against Castres on Saturday 31 May 2014
Emotions get to Wilkinson a few minutes after the final whistle at the Stade de France as he walks around with his head in his hands and applauding fans. "I've spent half my life with a ball," he said. "It's going to be a huge shock after rugby but I'll have a lot of good memories."

