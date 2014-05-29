Bristol: Play-off final comeback still on says Marco Mama

Media playback is not supported on this device Bristol must pull together - Mama

Bristol flanker Marco Mama says his side have what it takes to overturn a 19-point deficit against London Welsh in the Championship play-off final.

Welsh, who finished eight points behind Bristol in the league, eased to a 27-8 win in the first leg on Wednesday.

But the 23-year-old told BBC Points West: "It's far from over.

Bristol's league points haul Finished the regular season top points scorers with 786

They scored 116 tries, with the league average at 65.

Also claimed the most penalty tries - five in total - with the average being two.

"If there's any side that can do it, we can. We're a very tight-knit squad so we're going to have to pull together and make it happen on the day."

Table-toppers Bristol went into the game having not lost in the league since December and Zimbabwean Mama's unconverted try gave them the early lead at a rain-drenched Kassam Stadium.

But tries from Nathan Trevett, Nick Scott and Carl Kirwan - all converted by Gordon Ross, who also added a penalty - saw Welsh sail ahead, before Adrian Jarvis's late penalty reduced the gap.

Andy Robinson's Bristol now have to turn it around in the second leg next Wednesday if they are to end their five-year exile from the Premiership.

It will be the club's final game at the Memorial Stadium before their move to Ashton Gate - home of Bristol City - next term.

And Mama believes the 12,000-plus crowd will give the home players a huge boost.

"It would be a fairytale," he said. "We're all very passionate about the Mem. We have so many memories there.

"It will be one hell of a way to say goodbye. We've got a lot of work to do and we've got to make sure our preparations are spot on.

"We've got to get our heads up because we've got a serious job ahead of us."