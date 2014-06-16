Sale Sharks chairman Gordon McKie leaves position

Gordon McKie became Sale Sharks chairman in January

Gordon McKie has left his position as chairman of Sale Sharks, the Premiership club have announced.

McKie, who was formerly chief executive of the Scottish Rugby Union, departs after five months in the role.

"Gordon has made a significant and invaluable contribution in a relatively short period of time," co-owner Ian Blackhurst told the club website.

"We appreciate the time and commitment that he has given alongside his other business interests."

Blackhurst added: "The club has just concluded a successful season and we are well positioned to look forward to next season and beyond with confidence."

Sale finished sixth in the Premiership last season to qualify for the European Rugby Champions Cup next term.