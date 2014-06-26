Injured Rhys Priestland and Scott Williams on course for new season

Rhys Priestland (right) makes a point to Scott Williams during a Wales training session. Both players are expected to be fit for the start of the 2014-15 season after undergoing surgery.

Scarlets say Wales internationals Rhys Priestland and Scott Williams are expected to be fit in time for the start of the 2014-15 season after undergoing surgery.

Fly-half Priestland, 27, is recovering from a knee injury while centre Williams had surgery on a shoulder.

"Rhys is five weeks post operation and he's already back on the bike," said head medical officer Andrew Walker.

Flanker John Barclay is also expected to be fit in time for the new season.

The 30-times capped Priestland was one of many high-profile absentees from Wales' summer tour of South Africa after injuring knee ligaments in the final match of the 2013-14 season against Cardiff Blues.

The 23-year-old Williams has not played since injuring a shoulder in the 26-3 Six Nations defeat against Ireland on 8 February.

He will return to full contact training at the end of July and is expected to be fully fit by September.

Walker was particularly up-beat about Priestland's recovery.

"He's increasing strength around his knee and also increasing calf strength due to his previous Achilles injury," he said.

"We will look to run Rhys in two weeks time and expect him fit for the start of the season."

Priestland said: "I'm pretty confident I'll be back, ready to go, for the start of the season.

"I've spoken to the coaches and the medical staff down here - if this happened during the season, I'd probably be back sooner but they agreed the best plan of action is to take my time and make sure that my leg is 100%."

Barclay, capped 44-times for Scotland, elected to have surgery on a shoulder injury and is recovering well, said Walker.

He added that second-row George Earle, hooker Emyr Phillips and centre Adam Warren are also on course to return in time for the new season.