Cornish Pirates sign eight Exeter players on dual-registration

Conlon scored a try in England's Junior World Cup final win over South Africa

Cornish Pirates have signed eight players from Premiership neighbours Exeter Chiefs on dual-registration for the forthcoming Championship season.

They include England Under 20s forward Joel Conlon, who helped his country retain the Junior World Cup last month.

Conlon spent much of last season at the Mennaye, scoring two tries in 14 games, as well as playing twice for Exeter.

Max Bodilly, Matt Bolwell, Kieran Davies and Tom Hendrickson have all joined for a second year.

Meanwhile fly-half Laurence May, hooker Jack Innard and Stuart Townsend, who has been capped by England Under 20s at scrum-half, will join for a first season at the Mennaye.

Exeter's 6ft 10ins lock Will Carrick-Smith is also rejoining the Pirates on a season-long loan deal.

"The dual-registrations will add to the youthful energy we have in the squad this season," said Pirates director of rugby Ian Davies.

"The lads returning know what we are about and I've seen the new boys in Chiefs colours last season so know they will fit right in."

The latest signings follow the earlier this week and makes 45 players available to Davies for the upcoming season.