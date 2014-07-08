Edinburgh sign USA Eagles winger Brett Thompson

Brett Thompson is the son of former Northern Ireland-born USA international, Salty Thompson

Edinburgh have signed USA Eagles winger Brett Thompson on a one-year deal for the coming campaign.

The 23-year-old made a try-scoring debut for the Eagles in a 38-35 win over Canada in Sacramento last month.

"Injuries and Scotland duty means we are stretched for specialist wingers going into the season," said Edinburgh head coach Alan Solomons.

"Brett has already showcased his talent on the international stage and we believe there is much more to come."

Tom Brown is out until October with a knee problem, while Tim Visser and Dougie Fife will be expecting Scotland calls in the autumn and spring.

Thompson, son of Northern Ireland-born former USA international Salty Thompson, also has international Sevens experience.

"I can't wait to get started with Edinburgh Rugby," he said.

"It's always been a dream of mine to play at the top level. I'm ready to work hard and compete to help the team be successful in any way I can."