Botha has won 25 international caps for Namibia

Exeter Chiefs have made Namibia international full-back Chrysander Botha their eighth summer signing.

The 26-year-old moves to Sandy Park from South African Super Rugby club the Lions.

He has won 25 international caps and was a member of Namibia's squad at the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand.

"He's an exciting runner on the ball. He's also tough defensively, which is always important at full-back," said Chiefs assistant coach Ali Hepher.

"With the Super Rugby season finishing, we wanted to get him in as early as possible.

"It will be good to get him into training next week and then we can really have a good look at him within our system and see how he goes," Hepher told the club website. external-link

Exeter's new faces for 2014-15 Adam Hughes (Bristol) Ryan Caldwell (Bath) Elvis Taione (Jersey) Mitch Lees (London Welsh) Tomas Francis (London Scottish) Moray Low (Glasgow) Thomas Waldrom (Leicester) Chrysander Botha (Lions)

The exact details of Botha's contract have not been disclosed, but he will help fill the gap left by Luke Arscott's move to Bath.

He will be available for pre-season friendlies against Cardiff Blues, Ulster and Worcester, but will face competition for the number 15 shirt from Phil Dollman, Jack Nowell and Jack Arnott.

"Obviously we have got other options for the position, so it's meant we have been able to take our time to find the best fit that was out there and hopefully Chrysander is that," Hepher added.