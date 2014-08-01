Women's Rugby World Cup: New Zealand begin defence in style
|IRB Women's Rugby World Cup
|Hosts: France Dates: 1-17 August
|Coverage: Reports & updates on BBC Sport website, BBC Sport app and BBC Radio 5 live; live text commentary on later stages; live coverage on Sky
New Zealand began their defence of the Women's Rugby World Cup in style with a 79-5 win against Kazakhstan in the opening game in France.
The four-time winners took the lead after just two minutes in Marcoussis when centre Huriana Manuel went over.
Kelly Brazier duly landed the first of her five conversions and the fly-half also contributed two of the 13 tries as they crushed their Pool B opponents.
Meanwhile, Canada beat Spain 31-7 and Australia defeated South Africa 26-3.
Winger Magali Harvey was the star performer for the Canucks, who finished sixth at the last World Cup in England in 2010,
The 23-year-old scored all but five of their points - going over for three of their four tries, kicking all four conversions and also landing a penalty in the Pool A encounter.
Australia, looking to better their third-place finish four years ago, scored three tries en route to victory over South Africa in their Pool C opener.
Centre Sharni Williams went over in the first few minutes and full-back Ashleigh Hewson converted before adding three penalties and a try before half-time for the Wallaroos.
The 2014 World Cup sees teams split into three groups, with the final two rounds of pool fixtures to be played on 5 and 9 August at France's National Centre of Rugby in Marcoussis on the outskirts of Paris.
The semi-finals and final will be staged at the 20,000-capacity Stade Jean Bouin in central Paris, the home of top-flight men's team Stade Francais, on 13 and 17 August.
|Previous World Cups
|Year
|Hosts
|Final
|1991
|Wales
|USA beat England 19-6
|1994
|Scotland
|England beat USA 38-23
|1998
|Netherlands
|NZ beat USA 44-12
|2002
|Spain
|NZ beat England 19-9
|2006
|Canada
|NZ beat England 25-17
|2010
|England
|NZ beat England 13-10