Cornish Pirates boss Ian Davies happy with Guernsey tour

Former Guernsey back Luke Jones returned to Footes Lane for the first time since joining the Pirates last summer

Cornish Pirates boss Ian Davies says his side's pre-season training camp in Guernsey has been a big success.

The Championship side beat their hosts, who play in National Three London, 62-8 at Footes Lane in their opening pre-season game of the season.

Guernsey led 3-0 early on through a Sam Whitehead penalty, but Tom Ceillam's touchdown was no more than a consolation as they conceded 10 tries.

"It's been brilliant," Davies told BBC Radio Guernsey after the win.

"The facilities here are second to none, we'd die for facilities like this and we've had an intensive week.

"We come to the first three weeks of the season and we play the three favourites for the Championship, so you know, playing a National Three London side isn't going to give us an indication for that, but we've had some quality work so we'll wait and see."

Guernsey head coach Jordan Reynolds "These guys are four league above us, they train day-in and day-out, while our guys are plumbers, electricians and that, so it was a great performance"

Former Guernsey players and were among the players to take to the field for the Pirates.

The island side's head coach Jordan Reynolds said the game set a good benchmark for them to work to as they prepare for their league campaign.

"I was really happy with our boys and in their first 30 minutes it was 10-3 against a Championship side.

"I honestly think I wouldn't have that many positives out of the game, but the way the guys handled themselves out on the park I'm ecstatic."

He added: "That intensity that we brought to that game is going to build for our season.

"These guys are four leagues above us, they train day-in and day-out, while our guys are plumbers, electricians and that, so it was a great performance."