He may live in the glamorous surroundings of Monaco, but there is nothing Wales' cycling star Geraint Thomas loves more to eat than a roast lamb dinner.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist also reveals his dream dinner party guests, his favourite sporting moment and the toughest competitors he has faced in the latest BBC Sport Wales TV's quickfire questions series.

There will be more famous faces in the hot seat this season and can catch them by watching Sport Wales every Friday night on BBC Two Wales and on the iPlayer.

