Pro12: Ospreys 62-13 Edinburgh

Rhys Webb has scored tries for the Ospreys in two consecutive Pro 12 matches

Ospreys (24) 62 Tries: Webb (2), Baker, Biggar, Hassler, Spratt, Dirkson, Grabham, Ardron Cons: Biggar (4), S Davies (2) Pens: Biggar Edinburgh (10) 13 Tries: Watson Cons: Heathcote Pens: Heathcote (2)

Ospreys moved back to the top of the Pro 12 table with a nine-try demolition of Edinburgh at the Liberty Stadium.

Scrum-half Rhys Webb crossed twice in the first 12 minutes, and the visitors never recovered.

Dan Baker, Dan Biggar, Jeff Hassler, Jonathan Spratt, Hanno Dirkson, Tom Grabham and Tyler Ardron added further touchdowns with Biggar contributing 11 points with the boot.

Hamish Watson's fine try was scant consolation for Edinburgh.

Following the 14-13 defeat by Connacht, Edinburgh's season has come off the rails after their opening weekend win over Munster in Limerick.

And this drubbing in Swansea leaves them mired in the bottom half of the table.

Ospreys looked powerful up front and sharp behind as they claimed their third straight win of the season.

There were ominous signs for Edinburgh in the first minute when Webb ended a sequence of aimless kicking with a blistering break from a ruck just inside his own half to dive over between the posts.

Tom Heathcote's penalty was a brief respite for Edinburgh, but Webb resumed the punishment when he dummied over from close range after a sequence of attacks.

A third Ospreys try before the interval, this time for number eight Dan Baker from a rolling maul which practically sprinted over from 20 metres, confirmed the home team's superiority.

Trailing 21-3 just before the interval, Edinburgh struck back with a try fortuitous and skilful in equal measure.

Scotland international wing Tim Visser volleyed scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne's speculative kick before gathering superbly and offloading to the rapidly supporting Watson.

Former Scotland international Andy Nicol: "I hope Edinburgh just had a bad day at the office because there were no redeeming features at all. They competed in the first half, but in the second half they were blown away and it was as bad a half as I've seen by a professional team in a long time."

Heathcote converted and kicked a penalty early in the second half, but that was the last time Edinburgh troubled the scoreboard.

Biggar's try after wing Jeff Hassler's burst through the middle was followed by the Canadian wing pouncing on an Edinburgh mistake deep in his own half and running in from 80 metres to end the match as a contest.

Tyler Ardron's try was the 16th scored by Ospreys in their three Pro 12 matches this season

Such was the home team's dominance that even when they were reduced to 14-men when Justin Tipuric was yellow-carded, Ospreys still managed a try through Jonathan Spratt.

Edinburgh might argue Tipuric's tackle on Clyne, when he had not retreated 10 metres for a penalty, merited a penalty try.

There also appeared to be a forward pass in the build-up to Spratt's touchdown.

But Ospreys were worthy of their winning margin, and Edinburgh have to regroup before the visit of Scarlets on Friday, 26 September.

The Welsh region's next opponents are Munster away on Saturday, 27 September.

TEAMS

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Jeff Hassler, Jonathan Spratt, Josh Matavesi, Hanno Dirksen; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Nicky Smith, Scott Baldwin, Aaron Jarvis, Alun Wyn Jones (Capt), Rynier Bernardo, James King, Justin Tipuric, Dan Baker.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Duncan Jones, Dmitri Arhip, Tyler Ardron, Morgan Allen, Martin Roberts, Sam Davies, Tom Grabham.

Edinburgh: Cuthbert, McLennan, Burleigh, Strauss, Visser, Heathcote, Hidalgo-Clyne, Dickinson, Hilterbrand, Nel, McKenzie, Bresler, Coman, Watson, Du Preez.

Replacements: Cochrane, Sutherland, Andress, Atkins, Leonardi, Hart, Beard, Tonks.

Referee: Peter Fitzgibbon (IRFU)

Assistant Referees: Simon Rees, Chris Williams (both WRU)

Citing Commissioner: Denis Jones (WRU)

TMO: Derek Bevan (WRU)