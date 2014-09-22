Sale Sharks: Tom Arscott relishing switch to wing

Arscott has now scored four tries in his two starts this season

Sale Sharks' Tom Arscott is enjoying the freedom of his move to the wing after a first ever Premiership hat-trick in the win over London Welsh.

The 46-8 victory was Sale's first win of the new season as they ran in six tries at the AJ Bell Stadium.

After spending the majority of last season at full-back, Arscott scored three times on Saturday against the the side he moved to the Sharks from.

"You get a little bit more a free reign on the wing," said the 27-year-old.

"There is more to think about playing full-back whereas on the wing you're just looking for space, try to get the ball and make breaks.

Steve Diamond on Sale's start to the season "There is no whooping in the changing room, we know we've got to improve, but we're glad after three games to have seven points."

"Obviously Mark Cueto got injured in week one and that's unfortunate for him, but it's given me an opportunity to come in and play."

Following losses to Bath and Gloucester in their opening games of the campaign, Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond was pleased with Arscott's contribution after coming in on the left wing.

"Tom's got that X-factor when he's fully fit and he's been good all year for us. It's good to have a bit of pace out there and running those tries in," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It helps having someone like Luke McLean who is finding his feet with us. He's a really steady high-ball receiver and it gives Tom a lot of options out there."

Sale, who finished sixth in the Premiership last campaign, picked up their first home win since moving matches from their traditional Friday night slot to Saturday afternoons.

Danny Cipriani has scored 34 points in three Premiership games so far this season

The Sharks have impressed going forward in the opening few weeks, scoring 12 tries in three games, but Diamond has stressed the need to improve the basics.

"It wasn't a great performance by us overall to be honest, it's where we've been all year really - we're making some elementary errors and we've got to try and eradicate them," he said.

"We come across Saracens, Northampton and Wasps in the next few weeks and if we make those basic mistakes then it will cost you dearly.

"There is no whooping in the changing room, we know we've got to improve, but we're glad after three games to have seven points.