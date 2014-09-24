Northampton Saints: Luis Ghaut remembered by players

Luis Ghaut celebrated winning the Premiership title with Saints' Alex Corbisiero (left) and Tom Wood

A 13-year-old boy who led out Northampton Saints in the Premiership final has been remembered by players following his death.

Luis Ghaut was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer, osteosarcoma, last year.

He was Saints' mascot for their Premiership final victory over Saracens in May, a win captain Tom Wood said was motivated by Luis's bravery.

"We treated him like a friend, like a player. He was never down about anything," said forward Christian Day.

"It was heartbreaking to find out he had passed away."

Luis, from Upton, passed away on Tuesday. He played for Northampton Old Scouts as a full-back, which inspired the name of his campaign Lu15, aimed at raising awareness about osteosarcoma.

England and Saints scrum-half Lee Dickson added: "I've got three young boys at home and it really hits home when you look across the table.

"He was part of the family here. It's such a sore loss for a brave lad and a wonderful family.

"The whole season is about that little man. We're going to keep him in our hearts. Everything we do is going to be for him and for this family."