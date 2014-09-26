Pro12: Edinburgh 20-20 Scarlets

Liam Williams has scored four tries in his last two Pro 12 appearances.

Edinburgh (10) 20 Tries: Visser, Burleigh Cons: Heathcote (2) Pens: Heathcote (2) Scarlets (17) 20 Tries: Robinson, L Williams, Cons: Priestland (2) Pens: Priestland (2)

Edinburgh clawed back a 14-point deficit to earn a valuable home draw.

Home fly-half Tom Heathcote missed a penalty from half-way with the last kick of the game as Edinburgh threatened to clinch an unlikely win.

Scarlets led from the first minute when Harry Robinson scored a try, with Liam Williams adding a second and Rhys Priestland kicking 10 points.

Tim Visser and Phil Burleigh crossed for Edinburgh with Heathcote kicking two penalties and two conversions.

An Edinburgh side showing seven changes displayed considerably more backbone in defence than they did in the nine-try drubbing at the hands of the Ospreys.

That was clearly apparent when Scarlets failed to score on two occasions when Edinburgh were reduced to 14 men when Cornell Du Preez (13th min) and John Andress (42nd min) were yellow-carded.

But when the visitors were reduced to 14 by John Barclay's yellow card in the final 10 minutes, it took Edinburgh less than a minute to cross the try line.

Media playback is not supported on this device Scarlets let a 14-point lead slip as Edinburgh almost claim an unlikely win with a late comeback at Murrayfield.

Scarlets dominated possession for long periods and Edinburgh rarely applied pressure in the visitors' 22.

The Welsh region will be frustrated with their second draw in four matches, while for Edinburgh the result ended a run of two disappointing defeats.

Scarlets had a flying start when right wing Robinson dived onto Gareth Owen's chip to score with just 32 seconds on the clock.

And when Liam Williams latched on to an offload from scum-half Aled Davies after a quickly-taken penalty the Scarlets were in complete control at 17-3.

However, Visser's try after a series of attacks just before the interval kept Edinburgh in touch.

The Scarlets dominated again after half-time, but had only Rhys Priestland's second penalty to show for it and that was wiped out by Heathcote before a frantic last 10-minutes.

Substitute Burleigh crossed from a lineout after Barclay was penalised, and Heathcote's conversion tied the scores with less than five minutes remaining.

Edinburgh could not make their numerical advantage tell, though they were almost gifted the game when the Scarlets chose to run a penalty from their own half with 80 minutes up.

The Welsh side were penalised at a breakdown near the halfway line, but Heathcote's shot at goal fell well short.

Edinburgh: Greig Tonks, Jack Cuthbert, Sam Beard, Andries Strauss, Tim Visser, Tom Heathcote, Sean Kennedy, Alasdair Dickinson, Ross Ford (captain), John Andress, Anton Bresler, Ollie Atkins, Tomas Leonardi, Hamish Watson, Cornell Du Preez.

Replacements: Burleigh for Strauss (69), Gilchrist for Atkins (45), W. Nel for Watson (48),Grant for Du Preez (54).

Not Used: Hilterbrand, Dell, Hidalgo-Clyne, McLennan

Scarlets; Liam Williams, Harry Robinson, Gareth Owen, Scott Williams (captain), Michael Tagicakibau, Rhys Priestland, Aled Davies, Rob Evans, Emyr Phillips, Rhodri Jones, Jake Ball, Johan Snyman, Aaron Shingler, John Barclay, Rob McCusker.

Replacements: A. Warren for Owen (61), R. Williams for A. Davies (64), Myhill for R. Evans (67), John for Lee (67), J. Davies for A. Shingler (75).

Not Used: McCusker, Pitman, S. Shingler, P. Edwards.

Referee: John Lacey (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Neil Paterson, Stephen Hart

TMO: David Changleng