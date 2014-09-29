BBC Sport - Scrum V cup trail takes Rick O'Shea to George North's ex-club Llangefni

Scrum V cup trail starts on Anglesey

The finals are played at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, but for Scrum V's Rick O'Shea the road to the Welsh Cup takes him over Thomas Telford's famous Menai Bridge to Llangefni on the isle of Anglesey.

There he watches the local team - Wales and Lions wing George North's former side - take on Rhosllanerchrugog and chats to the supporters and club members during a game packed full of tries.

