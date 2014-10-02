Plymouth Albion: Graham Stirling hopeful of results turnaround

"It's four games under our belt so there's a long way to go" - Graham Stirling

Plymouth Albion chairman Graham Stirling is confident the club can turn around their bad start to the season.

They are bottom of the Championship after four defeats and travel to third-placed London Scottish on Sunday.

"It's a disappointing start, but we feel we can pull ourselves together and make headway," Stirling told BBC Sport.

"The work ethic's there, there are a few things we've got to address, but we feel we've got the right lads to get on with it and do a job."

Albion conceded 14 tries in their opening four games, and despite going close to a surprise away win at last season's play-off semi-finalists Rotherham, they were well below their best in defeats by Nottingham, Bedford and Doncaster.

"We've got work to do, but we know what we need to do, the guys have been training incredibly hard this week," Stirling added.

"We feel we've got the right squad and the right motivation.

"Now it's down to them and they've got to pick themselves up, get on with it, work hard and stick to the belief in what they can do."