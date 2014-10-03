Pro12: Ulster 30-0 Edinburgh

Ulster (13) 30 Tries: Trimble 2, Williams, Best Pens: Jackson 2 Cons: Jackson, Olding Edinburgh (0) 0

Ulster emerged with a bonus point as they scored four tries in a convincing Pro12 victory over a disappointing Edinburgh side at the Kingspan Stadium.

An Andrew Trimble try helped the hosts to a 13-0 half-time lead and further scores by Nick Williams, Rory Best and Trimble made it comfortable for Ulster.

Paddy Jackson kicked eight points and Stuart Olding added a conversion.

The result saw the Irish province join second-placed Glasgow on 18 points, four behind leaders Ospreys.

Edinburgh rarely looked like ending a record which had seen them fail to register a win in Belfast since September 2000.

Ireland international Jackson nudged Ulster ahead with a 13th-minute penalty, while wing Jack Cuthbert missed with a kick at the posts soon after for the visitors.

Jackson was off-target with another penalty attempt, before Trimble raced over the line for the opening try in the 25th minute.

Stuart McCloskey, then Trimble, both shrugged off challenges before the latter touched down.

Jackson made no mistake with the conversion and added a penalty on the stroke of half-time to make Ulster's half-time advantage 13-0.

Edinburgh captain Mike Coman was yellow-carded for infringing as Ulster put on the pressure on 59 minutes and, a minute later, Williams barged towards the line only for television match official Marshall Kilgore to rule that the replay pictures were inconclusive.

However, the powerful number eight showed superb technique and leg drive to successfully barrel his way over low in the corner from five yards out after 62 minutes.

Olding, who had replaced Jackson as number 10, was unable to add the extras.

Ulster extended their lead in the 69th minute when Best completed a stunning forward move by diving over as Edinburgh were unable to halt a fast rolling maul. Olding's conversion made it 25-0.

The bonus point was sealed with less than two minutes remaining, Trimble crossing the line near the corner after good work by Nick Williams and a precision pass from Paul Marshall. Olding's kick sailed just wide of the posts.

TEAMS

Ulster: L Ludik; A Trimble, J Payne, S McCloskey, T Bowe; P Jackson, P Marshall; R Murphy, R Best (capt), W Herbst; A O'Connor, F van der Merwe; R Diack, C Henry, R Wilson.

Replacements: N Williams (for Wilson 51), M Heaney, S Olding (for Jackson 28).

Not used: R Herring, A Warwick, B Ross, L Stevenson, M Heaney, D Cave.

Edinburgh: G Tonks, J Cuthbert, S Beard, A Strauss, T Visser, P Burleigh, S Kennedy, R Sutherland, R Ford, J Andress, A Bresler, G Gilchrist, M Coman (captain), R Grant, C Du Preez.

Replacements: A Dell for Sutherland (42), A Nell for Andress (45), O Atkins for Gilchrist (40), T Leonardi for Grant (51), T Heathcote for Burleigh (70), N McLennan for Tonks (40).

Not used: J Hilterbrand, S Hidalgo-Clyne.

Attendance: 15,500

Referee: Claudio Blessano (Italy).