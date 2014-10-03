Newport Gwent Dragons: Fijian back-row Netani Talei leaves

Netani Talei joined Newport Gwent Dragons from Pro12 rivals Edinburgh

Fijian back-row Netani Talei has left Newport Gwent Dragons.

The 31-year-old joined the Welsh region in April 2013 from Pro12 rivals Edinburgh and made 20 appearances for Dragons last season.

Talei had already been ruled out until at least January 2015 after suffering a recurrence of a foot injury that required surgery.

"We wish him all the best with his recovery and his future in rugby," said Dragons chief executive Gareth Davies.

"I would like to thank Netani for his contribution to the Dragons over the past 12 months.

"He is a dedicated rugby player and has been a great addition to the squad over the past season."