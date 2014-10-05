Pro12: Scarlets 26-13 Newport Gwent Dragons

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro12 highlights: Scarlets v Dragons

Scarlets (13) 26 Tries: Owen, Phillips Cons: Priestland 2 Pens: Priestland 3, S Shingler Dragons (3) 13 Tries: Rees Cons: O'Brien Pens: Tovey 2

Scarlets earned the bragging rights in their first Welsh derby of the season, comfortably seeing off disjointed Newport Gwent Dragons.

The visitors were guilty of a more mistakes than the hosts in an error-strewn contest

Gareth Owen went over for the opening try and Kristian Phillips the second while Rhys Priestland kicked 13 points.

Dragons' superior scrum brought a try for Richie Rees, but Steven Shingler's home penalty provided the final points.

Full-back Liam Williams again starred for the hosts as Wales coach Warren Gatland looked on from the stand in the company of assistant coach Neil Jenkins.

Former Wales scrum-half Robert Jones "The standard of rugby on show today has been very, very poor."

But hopes of a traditional, feisty encounter between the teams from the opposite ends of the Welsh stretch of the M4 motorway did not materialise.

Instead fans had to be patient in their wait for the game's highlights to transpire.

The first of those came in the sort of sweeping counter-attack on which Scarlets have built their identity.

Centre Owen, formerly of the Ospreys, went over at the end it and Wales fly-half Priestland converted.

But apart from Liam Williams' all-action efforts, there was little for home fans to feel enthused about as the contest wore on.

Priestland punished Lyn Jones' side's indiscipline with three penalties.

But home coach Wayne Pivac may well look to address his side's poor ball-retention that prevented them building a bigger lead.

Likewise the Dragons' inquest may include examination of the midfield fumbles that led to Scarlets' second try.

Wing Phillips needed no second invitation as he kicked ahead and raced clear for the touchdown.

Dragons' scrum was their main point of satisfaction - and it allowed Rees to dive into an advancing set piece for their try.

It gave the Men of Gwent hopes of going on to earn a losing bonus point.

But Priestland's replacement Steven Shingler ended those hopes with his 77th-minute penalty.

TEAMS

Scarlets: Liam Williams; Harry Robinson, Gareth Owen, Scott Williams (capt), Kristian Phillips; Rhys Priestland, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Emyr Phillips, Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Johan Snyman, Aaron Shingler, John Barclay, Rory Pitman.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Phil John, Rhodri Jones, George Earle, James Davies, Aled Davies, Steven Shingler, Adam Warren.

Dragons: Lee Byrne (capt); Tom Prydie, Ben John, Ashley Smith, Hallam Amos; Jason Tovey, Jonathan Evans; Boris Stankovich, T Rhys Thomas, Dan Way, Ian Gough, Rynard Landman, Andy Powell, Nic Cudd, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Hugh Gustafson, Lloyd Fairbrother, James Thomas, Lewis Evans, Richie Rees, Angus O'Brien, Aled Brew.

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU)

Assistant Referees: Wayne Davies, Jon Mason (both WRU)

Citing Commissioner: Aurwel Morgan (WRU)

TMO: Tim Hayes (WRU)