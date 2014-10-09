Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Versatile back Beale is facing accusations for the second time in a week

Kurtley Beale has been suspended by the Australian Rugby Union following allegations he sent "deeply offensive" text messages about a team official.

He will have the chance to respond at an independent tribunal, which is expected to start early next week.

Beale, 25, was already facing ARU disciplinary action over an alleged row with a female official on a plane.

But the ARU said that was now a "secondary matter", with the texts having become their main focus.

Kurtley Beale Age Height Weight Caps Tries Points Win % 25 6ft 0in 14st 2lb 47 11 113 64%

ARU chief executive Bill Pulver said the organisation was looking into Beale "allegedly distributing what we consider highly inappropriate and deeply offensive text messages and images to a number of people in June, referencing an ARU staff member".

Pulver said as a result Beale would not be considered for Wallabies selection, with coach Ewen McKenzie set to announce on Friday his team to play New Zealand in Brisbane on 18 October.

Beale, who can play at fly-half and across the backline, was left out of the Wallaby team for their 21-17 defeat by Argentina last week following the alleged plane row.