Pro12: Treviso 6-9 Connacht

Craig Ronaldson's goal kicks helped Connacht to a 9-6 win over Treviso

Treviso (6) 6 Pens: Hayward 2 Connacht (6) 9 Pens: Ronaldson 3

Three penalties from centre Craig Ronaldson helped Connacht to a scrappy win at Pro12's bottom side Treviso.

Pat Lam's men were made to fight all the way by the Italians before securing a fourth win of the league campaign.

Jayden Hayward and Ronaldson each kicked two penalties to leave the sides level at 6-6 at the interval.

An edgy second half saw players from both sides sin-binned and Michele Campagnaro held up on the line for the hosts before Ronaldson sealed the win.

New Zealander Hayward booted Treviso into a sixth-minute lead before Ronaldson pulled a penalty wide when given the chance to tie the scores.

He made amends midway through the half, and then split the posts on the half hour to edge the visitors in front, but Hayward's second penalty two minutes before the break ensured they were level at the interval.

The home side made the brighter start in the second half but when Connacht were penalised for going in at the side, Hayward missed his kick.

The visitors were given a huge scare when Kieran Marmion's tackle was deemed to have held up Campagnaro on the line and the TMO decided not to award the Italians the try.

Marmion and Treviso's Sam Christie were then yellow-carded for an off-the-ball scuffle and while they were off the field Ronaldson nailed the kick that gave Connacht victory.

He missed another kick in a nervy last 10 minutes, but the visitors held on to leave the Italians still without a win this season.