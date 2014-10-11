Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac was left "baffled" by refereeing decisions after his side's 17-6 defeat to Munster.

He told Scum V's Phil Steele that he felt there were too many penalties given from scrums when the referee could have allowed play to continue, though he criticised his side for too many unforced errors and knock-ons.

Pivac also looks ahead to Scarlets' European Rugby Champions Cup fixture away to Toulon on 19 October.