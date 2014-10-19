Challenge Cup: London Irish 70-14 Rovigo

Ojo signed a new three-year contract with London Irish in November last year

London Irish (28) 70 Tries: Ojo 3, Dorrian, Griffin, Halavatau, Low, Guest, Leo, Short Cons: Dorrian 10 Rovigo (0) 14 Tries: Mahoney, De Marchi Cons: Basson, Farolini

Topsy Ojo scored three of London Irish's 10 tries as they overwhelmed Rovigo at the Madejski Stadium.

The full-back went in three times in the opening 39 minutes as the Exiles built a 28-0 lead at the interval.

Myles Dorrian and debutant Eoin Griffin also crossed before captain Luke Mahoney replied for the Italians.

Leo Halavatau restored normal service and London Irish ran in four more tries before Andrea de Marchi's last-minute consolation for Rovigo.

It was exactly the start to Irish's European campaign that director of rugby Brian Smith would have wanted after only two wins from their opening six Premiership games - and a continuation of the form that saw them score 18 tries in their opening two Challenge Cup games last season.

Their potent finishing was matched by the boot of Dorrian, who converted every try for a personal match tally of 25 points.

Next week's Pool One fixtures Fri, 24 Oct: Grenoble v London Irish (18:30) Sat, 25 Oct: Rovigo v Cardiff Blues (14:00)

It only took them five minutes to get on the scoreboard as Ojo scooted in at the corner and it was largely one-way traffic until New Zealander Mahoney forced his way over from close range for Rovigo eight minutes into the second half, with Ojo's opposite number Stefan Basson adding the extras.

Halavatau's try set the Exiles rolling forward again and although replacement James Short was sin-binned, it did not halt their momentum as Kieran Low, Tom Guest and Daniel Leo all touched down.

Winger Short returned to round things off by taking the try-count into double figures after a 50-metre run late on, with De Marchi's try, converted by Davide Farolini, taking none of the shine off a dominant performance.

London Irish: Ojo; Lewington, Sheridan, Griffin, Fowlie; Dorrian, O'Leary (capt); Parr, Stevens, Cross; Lyons, Leo; Low, Gilsenan, Treviranus.

Replacements: Mayhew, Hagan, Halavatau, Guest, Narraway, Allinson, Mulchrone, Short.

Sin-bin: Short (59)

Rovigo: Basson; Ngawini, Majstorovic, McCann, Pavanello; Farolini, Quaglio; Mahoney (capt), Pozzi, Caffini; Montauriol; Ruffolo, Lubian; Zanini, Manghi.

Replacements: Mangoes, Borsi, Gajion, Maran, De Marchi, Bronzini, Rodriguez, Menon, Roan.

Sin-bin: Zanini (56)

Attendance: 4,219

Referee: Vlad Iordachescu (Romania).