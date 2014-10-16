Wales lock Luke Charteris named in Racing Metro squad

Former Newport Gwent Dragons and Perpignan forward Luke Charteris has won 48 caps for Wales

Welsh lock Luke Charteris is in line to make his comeback from injury just days before the Wales squad is named for the autumn internationals.

The 31-year-old, broke his left foot playing for Racing Metro against Montpellier in August.

He has been named in the French side's squad for Saturday's European Champions Cup clash against Northampton.

Jamie Roberts and Mike Phillips are also included, but flanker Dan Lydiate has been left out.

There has been speculation regarding the future of Roberts, Phillips and Lydiate at the French club.

Roberts and Phillips both took to Twitter to dismiss reports of their departure to return to Wales.

Racing forwards coach Laurent Travers told the French media the Welsh trio are staying.

He has been quoted on the club's Twitter site, saying that nothing should be read into Lydiate's omission from the squad to face Northampton.

"Our choices are dictated by form," he said.

"Our Welsh players are under contract with Racing and remain on contract.

"Dan Lydiate wants more game time, it's understandable. We'll do everything we can to make it happen."

Wales' autumn Tests Saturday, 8 November: v Australia (14:30 BST) Saturday, 15 November: v Fiji (14:30 BST) Saturday, 22 November: v New Zealand (17:30 BST) Saturday, 29 November: v South Africa (14:30 BST) *All games to be played at Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

Wales coach Warren Gatland names his sqaud for November's internationals against Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Fiji on Tuesday 21 October.

If Charteris does get game time against the Saints it could boost Gatland's second row options.

The former Dragons forward started Wales' last two Tests, against South Africa, alongside Alun Wyn Jones.

Jake Ball of the Scarlets and Bradley Davies at Wasps could be among the other candidates to partner the Ospreys skipper.

Former Osprey Ian Evans was on the bench for the first Test in Durban, but is unclear whether he will be selected.

The British and Irish Lions lock is now playing his rugby in England's second tier, along with other second row option Ryan Jones at Bristol.