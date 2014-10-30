Australia: Quade Cooper & Will Genia picked for Barbarians game

Will Genia has won 50 caps for Australia and Quade Cooper 50

Quade Cooper and Will Genia have been paired together at half-back for Australia's game against the Barbarians on Saturday at Twickenham.

The Queensland Reds players, who have won a combined total 105 caps, have not featured for the Wallabies in 2014 because of injury.

Matt Hodgson will captain a side that includes four debutants in head coach Michael Cheika's first match in charge.

Australia face England, Wales, France and Ireland in Tests in November.

Fiji-born winger Henry Speight will make his Australia debut against he Baa Baas.

Cooper, 25, and Genia, 26, have not played together since last November's 30-26 victory over Wales because of shoulder and ankle injuries respectively.

Cheika was appointed after Ewen McKenzie resigned following defeat by New Zealand in the Rugby Championship this month.

"This team contains a mix of players from our last game and also experienced players eager to push their way into the Test team," Cheika said.

"You sense they're all looking forward to the opportunity against the Barbarians, and so far I've been impressed with the level of consistency they've brought to their work."

The Wallabies left Kurtley Beale out of their squad for sending "offensive texts" about a team official.

Australia team to face Barbarians: Israel Folau (NSW Waratahs), Henry Speight (ACT Brumbies), Tevita Kuridrani (ACT Brumbies), Matt Toomua (ACT Brumbies), Rob Horne (NSW Waratahs), Quade Cooper (Queensland Reds), Will Genia (Queensland Reds), Ben McCalman (Western Force), Matt Hodgson (Western Force), Scott Higginbotham (Melbourne Rebels), James Horwill (Queensland Reds), Sam Carter (ACT Brumbies), Ben Alexander (ACT Brumbies), Saia Fainga'a (Queensland Reds), Benn Robinson (NSW Waratahs).

Replacements: James Hanson (Queensland Reds), James Slipper (Queensland Reds), Sekope Kepu (NSW Waratahs), Will Skelton (NSW Waratahs), Sean McMahon (Melbourne Rebels), Nic White (ACT Brumbies), Bernard Foley (NSW Waratahs), Christian Leali'ifano (ACT Brumbies), Joe Tomane (ACT Brumbies).