Pro12: Leinster 33-8 Edinburgh

Dominic Ryan scored two of Leinster's tries in their win at the RDS

Leinster (12) 33 Tries: Ryan (2), Conan, Marshall, M McGrath Cons: Gopperth (4) Edinburgh (3) 8 Tries: Leonardi Pens: Heathcote

Leinster secured a bonus-point win over Edinburgh as the Scottish club's injury crisis was compounded during the Pro12 encounter at the RDS.

Early tries from Dominic Ryan and Jack Conan helped Leinster lead 12-3 at half-time as Edinburgh lost Nick McLennan and Allan Dell to injury.

Another Ryan score and a Ben Marshall try secured Leinster's bonus point.

Mick McGrath added a late Leinster try after Tomas Leonardi touched down for the battling visitors.

Victory lifted the champions up to fourth in the table while Edinburgh remain in eighth.

A combination of international call-ups and injuries meant both sides named much-changed line-ups from their European games last weekend.

Edinburgh went into the match with 18 players on the injured list in addition to those unavailable because of international call-ups.

Full-back McLennan sustained what appeared to be a shoulder injury shortly after Conan's second try, while prop Dell hobbled off in the 23rd minute.

Ben Te'o Leinster's debut only last 20 minutes as he was forced out with an apparent wrist injury

Former Samoan rugby league star Ben Te'o's Leinster debut lasted only 20 minutes as he was forced off with an apparent wrist problem.

Flanker Ryan sneaked over for Leinster's opening try in the fourth minute as Edinburgh appeared to be caught out by referee Nigel Owens playing the advantage after a ruck infringement.

Number eight Conan broke through some weak tackling to score Leinster's second try in the 13th minute, with Jimmy Gopperth adding the conversion.

Edinburgh's Heathcote missed a penalty either side of a successful attempt in the 24th minute.

After the interval Ryan finished off a driving maul as Leinster finally found some fluency in an error-ridden game.

Edinburgh captain Andries Strauss was thwarted by Darragh Fanning before Tom Denton's off-load set up Marshall in the 64th minute after Isaac Boss's break.

Great work by Greig Tonks and George Turner set up Leonardi's deserved try for Edinburgh, but Fitzgerald's dart helped McGrath score the final try of the night for Leinster.

TEAMS

Leinster: Zane Kirchner; Darragh Fanning, Ben Te'o, Noel Reid, Luke Fitzgerald; Jimmy Gopperth, Luke McGrath; Michael Bent, Richardt Strauss, Tadgh Furlong; Tom Denton, Kane Douglas; Kevin McLaughlin (capt), Dominic Ryan, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne for Dooley (68), Peter Dooley for Bent (48,) Ben Marshall for Douglas (33), Dan Leavy for Ryan (71), Isaac Boss for L McGrath (63), Steve Crosbie for Te'o (20), Mick McGrath for Reid (71).

Not Used: E Byrne.

Edinburgh: Nick McLennan; Dougie Fife, Joaquin Dominguez, Andries Strauss, Tim Visser; Tom Heathcote, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; Allan Dell, James Hilterbrand, Willem Nel; Ben Toolis, Jack Turley; Magnus Bradbury, Tomas Leonardi, David Denton

Replacements: Rory Sutherland for Dell (24), John Andress for Nel (64), Jamie Ritchie for Bradbury (65), George Turner for Fife (74), Sean Kennedy for Hidalgo-Clyne (49), Greig Tonks for McLennan (16), Jack Cuthbert for Strauss (64).

Not Used: J Kerr.

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)