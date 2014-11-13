England v South Africa: Anthony Watson to start against Boks

Media playback is not supported on this device England v South Africa: Lancaster praises Anthony Watson talent

Autumn international - England v South Africa Date: Saturday 15 November Kick-off:14:30 GMT Venue: Twickenham Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and full live text commentary online. Highlights on BBC Three at 19:00 GMT.

Anthony Watson will make his first international start when he replaces injured Bath team-mate Semesa Rokodunguni on the wing for England's Test against South Africa on Saturday.

The 20-year-old's inclusion is the only change to the starting XV that lost 24-21 to New Zealand last weekend.

Harlequins wing Marland Yarde is promoted to the replacements' bench.

Second row Courtney Lawes and hooker Dylan Hartley have passed tests for concussion to retain their places.

Flanker Tom Wood has also overcome injury, while Kyle Eastmond has shaken off illness to resume his centre partnership alongside Brad Barritt.

Eastmond's recovery means coach Stuart Lancaster is spared the choice between recalling Billy Twelvetrees in midfield and shuffling Owen Farrell from fly-half to inside centre to bring in George Ford at 10.

While Saturday will be Watson's first international start, he began the tour match against provincial side Crusaders in New Zealand last summer, scoring an impressive long-range try in a 38-7 win.

He has scored one try - in the first minute of the season-opening win over Sale - for his club this season.

"Anthony has been pushing hard for a while and has been in impressive form for Bath and in training with us," said head coach Stuart Lancaster.

"It was great that he got on against New Zealand and we feel he is ready to start.

"He has all the physical and technical ability without a doubt. He is strong, tall, good in the air, he has got pace and good footwork, but he has only got one cap.

"With all players you have to layer on that experience and hopefully in seven or eight years time we will be sat here and he will have won fifty or sixty caps."

England face an experienced Springboks matchday squad that can boast 1,011 Test caps and includes five players who played in the 2007 Rugby World Cup final.

Courtney Lawes has recovered from a blow to the head against New Zealand to win his 34th cap

That Springbok victory was one of 10 in the teams' past 11 meetings, with only a 14-14 draw in Port Elizabeth in 2012 breaking the run of South African dominance.

The current Springbok squad will arrive at Twickenham on the back of a shock 29-15 defeat by an under-strength Ireland, a month after the Boks ended New Zealand's 22-match unbeaten run.

England captain Chris Robshaw believes that facing South Africa is "probably the most physical game you play".

"With both sides losing last weekend, I'm sure the intensity and physicality will be right up there this weekend," he added.

England team to face South Africa:

Mike Brown (Harlequins); Anthony Watson (Bath), Brad Barritt (Saracens), Kyle Eastmond (Bath), Jonny May (Gloucester); Owen Farrell (Saracens), Danny Care (Harlequins); Joe Marler (Harlequins), Dylan Hartley (Northampton), David Wilson (Bath), Dave Attwood (Bath), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Tom Wood (Northampton), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Billy Vunipola (Saracens)

Replacements

Rob Webber (Bath), Matt Mullan (Wasps), Kieran Brookes (Newcastle), George Kruis (Saracens), Ben Morgan (Gloucester), Ben Youngs (Leicester), George Ford (Bath), Marland Yarde (Harlequins)