Wales stars Bradley Davies and Paul James have been working hard on their commentary skills ahead of Saturday's match at home to Fiji.

The Welsh duo relive the Wales v Fiji 16-16 draw from the 2010 autumn international series and provide us with an unique analysis of their own performances.

They are reminded of a nasty spear tackle, some shocking mistakes and the player previously crowned the Sexiest Man in Wales.

