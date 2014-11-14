BBC Sport - Wales v Fiji: Wales' Bradley Davies and Paul James go behind the mic

Wales' Davies and James behind the mic

Wales stars Bradley Davies and Paul James have been working hard on their commentary skills ahead of Saturday's match at home to Fiji.

The Welsh duo relive the Wales v Fiji 16-16 draw from the 2010 autumn international series and provide us with an unique analysis of their own performances.

They are reminded of a nasty spear tackle, some shocking mistakes and the player previously crowned the Sexiest Man in Wales.

Watch the full commentary on Sport Wales on Friday, 14 November at 19:00 GMT on BBC 2 Wales. Sport Wales is available on iPlayer for seven days after transmission.

