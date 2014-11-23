Pro12: Benetton Treviso 24-24 Leinster

Dave Kearney runs in Leinster's second try at the Stadio Monigo

Benetton Treviso (12) 24 Tries: Pratichetti, Budd, Barbini, Giazzon Cons: Hayward 2 Leinster (10) 24 Tries: Fanning 2, D Kearney, Byrne Cons: Gopperth 2

Leinster's Pro12 struggles continued as they were held to a draw by bottom club Treviso in Italy.

Jimmy Gopperth missed a late Leinster drop goal chance to clinch victory.

Darragh Fanning's try put Leinster ahead but Andrea Pratichetti and Dean Budd scores left Treviso 12-5 up before Dave Kearney's reply before the break.

Bryan Byrne and Fanning scored second-half Leinster tries with Marco Barbini and David Giazzon on target for Treviso as the sides swapped the lead.

The result means the champions remain with only four wins from their opening eight matches.

Leinster claimed first blood in the contest when wing Fanning crossed for his first try of the afternoon in the third minute.

Gopperth missed the conversion and 10 minutes later Treviso were ahead after Jayden Hayward added the extras to Pratichetti's try.

Budd crossed for the Italians' second in the 25th minute, and even though Hayward missed the conversion, Treviso took a 12-5 lead.

Kearney, making his return to action after being out since May because of a knee injury, then ran in Leinster's second try although Gopperth again missed the conversion

Treviso led 12-10 at half-time but their advantage did not last long in the second half as hooker replacement Byrne crossed in the first minute after the break, with Gopperth this time on target.

Marco Barbini's try and Hayward's conversion restored's Treviso's two-point lead but Fanning swung the advantage back to Leinster in the 67th minute with his second try of the game, with Gopperth again converting.

However, Treviso were not done as Giazzon's try drew them level in the 72nd minute only for Hayward to miss the conversion.

Gopperth then had his chance to snatch victory in injury-time but missed with his drop goal attempt.

TEAMS

Benetton Treviso: J Hayward; A Pratichetti, E Bacchin, S Christie, L Nitoglia; J Carlisle, A Lucchese; M Zanusso, D Giazzon, R Harden; T Vallejos, C Van Zyl (capt); M Barbini, D Budd, M Luamanu.

Replacements: R Acosta for Harden 75 mins, M Fuser for Van Zyl 63, M Swanepoel for Barbini 63, L Auva'a for Luamanu 18

Not used: A Kudin, F Novak, R Trevisan, J Ambrosini

Leinster: Z Kirchner; D Fanning, L Fitzgerald, N Reid, D Kearney; J Gopperth, L McGrath; M Bent, R Strauss, T Furlong; T Denton, K Douglas; K McLaughlin (capt), J Murphy, J Conan.

Replacements: B Byrne for Strauss 39, M McGrath for Kearney 52, J Hagan for Furlong 69, B Marshall for McLaughlin 63, D Ryan for Murphy 52, I Boss for L McGrath 53.

Not used: C Marsh, P Dooley

Referee: Neil Paterson (SRU, 64th competition game)

Assistant Referees: Claudio Blessano, Andrea Spadoni (both FIR)

Citing Commissioner: Alberto Recaldini (FIR)

TMO: Mauro Dordolo (FIR)