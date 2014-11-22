France 13-18 Argentina: Sanchez kicks Pumas to surprise win

Argentina scored four drop goals - only the fifth time there have been so many in one international match

Autumn internationals: France v Argentina France: (5) 13 Tries: Fofana; Pens: Lopez, Kockott; Cons: Lopez Argentina: (15) 18 Pens: Sanchez (2); Drop-goals: Sanchez (3), Hernandez

Nicolas Sanchez kicked three drop goals and two penalties as Argentina upset France with a victory in Paris.

Les Bleus had beaten Fiji and Australia in their previous two Tests, but trailed 18-3 after 47 minutes.

The Pumas scored four drop goals in total - with Juan Martin Hernandez kicking the second of them.

Wesley Fofana scored France's only try in the second half, before Rory Kockott's penalty gave them hope of a late win, but Argentina held out.

Most drop goals in an international Total Team Opponents Date Result 5 South Africa England 24 Oct 1999 44-21 5 Portugal Georgia 16 Feb 2003 34-30 4 Uruguay Chile 7 Sep 2002 34-23 4 South Africa England 25 Nov 2006 25-14 4 Argentina France 22 Nov 2014 18-13

France: Scott Spedding, Yoann Huget, Maxime Mermoz, Wesley Fofana, Maxime Medard, Camille Lopez, Sebastien Tillous-Borde, Xavier Chiocci, Banjamin Kayser, Nicolas Mas, Pascal Pape, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Thierry Dusautoir, Bernard Le Roux, Damien Chouly.

Replacements: Guilhem Guirado, Alexandre Menini, Uini Atonio, Yoann Maestri, Charles Ollivon, Rory Kockott, Remi Tales, Mathieu Bastareaud.

Argentina: Joaquin Tuculet, Juan Imhoff, Marcelo Bosch, Juan Martin Hernandez, Manuel Montero, Nicolas Sanchez, Tomas Cubelli, Marcos Ayerza, Agustin Creevy, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini, Facundo Isa, Javier Desio Ortega, Leonardo Senatore.

Replacements: Matias Cortese, Lucas Noguera Paz, Ramiro Herrera, Lucas Ponce, Tomas Lezana, Martin Landajo, Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino.