Head coach Stuart Lancaster says England "played to our strengths" in their 26-17 win over Australia at Twickeham in the final Autumn International.

Captain Chris Robshaw explains that England have "simplified things over the last few eeks as a dominant display by the forwards secured victory.

After defeat to New Zealand and South Africa in the first two Autumn Internationals, England go into next year's Six Nations with an important victory over their World Cup pool opponents.