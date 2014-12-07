BBC Sport - Head Coach Neil Doak salutes Ulster performance
Doak salutes Ulster performance
- From the section Rugby Union
Ulster Head Coach Neil Doak says his players deserve credit for their four-try European Champions Cup success over the Scarlets in difficult conditions at Kingspan Stadium.
The Irish province maintain some hope of qualification for the quarter-final knockout stages thanks to a bonus-point 24-9 win over their Welsh opposition.
The teams will meet again at Parc Y Scarlets on Sunday 14 December.