Ulster coach Neil Doak targets upturn in away form

Ulster pair Dan Tuohy and Jared Payne tackle Leinster's Jimmy Gopperth in August's pre-season friendly

Ulster coach Neil Doak is determined to avoid a sixth successive away defeat in next Saturday's Pro12 derby clash against Leinster at the RDS.

"Away from home we just haven't been able to finish teams off and that has been frustrating," said Doak.

"Leinster present a big challenge for us - we have to go down the road and try and take our home form with us.

"Hopefully if we can get the dominance up front, we will have a platform that we can kick on from."

Ulster defeated Connacht 13-0 at Kingspan Stadium on Boxing Day and lie in fourth place, three points ahead of a Leinster side which lost 28-13 to leaders Munster.

Back-row forward Roger Wilson suffered a stinger injury to his right shoulder against the westerners and his fitness will be assessed ahead of the trip to Dublin.

Tommy Bowe and Rory Best may return after being on recent Ireland training camp duty, while Ruan Pienaar and Jared Payne could be back after injury.

Ulster wing Craig Gilroy scored a try in the victory over Connacht and hopes to catch the eye of Irish coach Joe Schmidt in the Leinster encounter.

The 23-year-old made his international debut in 2012 and wants to add to his tally of six caps.

"The Six Nations is just around the corner and inter-pros are a good opportunity to put your hand up for selection," said Gilroy.

"However, we are with Ulster now and this is where we have to get the work done.

"I was happy that we got the win over Connacht and it has given us a bit of confidence going into next week.

"I enjoy going down to Dublin and I enjoy playing at the RDS - everyone is really looking forward to the game."