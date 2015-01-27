Ally Hogg: Scotland back-rower signs Newcastle Falcons deal

Ally Hogg has played 48 times for Scotland

Scotland back-rower Ally Hogg has signed a new two-year contract with Newcastle Falcons.

The 32-year-old, who won 48 caps for Scotland, has made 117 appearances for the Kingston Park club and helps to coach local side Ponteland.

He is the fifth Falcons player to commit to a new deal this season, after Alex Tait, Will Welch, Tom Catterick and Callum Chick.

"The club is in a really positive place right now," Hogg said.

"It is moving in the right direction and I am keen to keep on playing a part.

"I've been here five years now and have really enjoyed my time so far and making a contribution towards where we are today."

Director of rugby Dean Richards said: "Having Ally commit to the club for another two-year deal is great news for the club and will see him continue to play an integral part of its future."