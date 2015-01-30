England Saxons win away to Ireland Wolfhounds

Sam Burgess played international rugby league for Great Britain and England

Ireland Wolfhounds (3) 9 Pens: Madigan 3 England Saxons (11) 18 Tries: Slade, Wade Pen: Slade 2 Con: Slade

Former rugby league star Sam Burgess had a quiet international union debut as England Saxons beat Ireland Wolfhounds 18-9 in Cork.

The 26-year-old Bath player, who was selected at inside centre, had few opportunities to make an impact in a stop-start encounter.

England's tries were scored by fly-half Henry Slade, who also kicked eight points, and winger Christian Wade.

The Irish points came from three Ian Madigan penalties.

Burgess, watched by England head coach Stuart Lancaster, was replaced late in the match as he continues to adapt to his new code.

For the hosts, Sean O'Brien - who was joined in the side by fellow British and Irish Lions Gordon D'Arcy and Keith Earls - made a successful return from shoulder surgery in his first outing since September.

Exeter's Slade finished a fine move to score the opening try in the 22nd minute.

The fly-half saw his conversion attempt drift wide but soon landed a long-range penalty to make it 8-0.

Madigan got his first points when the Saxons were penalised for obstruction but Slade landed his second penalty to leave the visitors 11-3 ahead at half-time.

In a game littered with mistakes on a bitterly cold night, the Irish closed the deficit to 11-9 through two Madigan penalties.

But the Saxons sealed their victory with replacement Wade scoring a last-minute try which Slade converted.

Ireland Wolfhounds: Jones, McFadden, Earls, D'Arcy, Gilroy, Madigan, Marmion, McGrath, Strauss, Ross, Henderson, McCarthy, Ryan, O'Brien, Conan.

Replacements: Herring, Bent, White, Diack, McKeon, Boss, Reid, Fitzgerald.

England Saxons: Pennell, Ashton, Daly, Burgess, Yarde, Slade, Dickson, Mullan, Webber, Thomas, Garvey, Gaskell, Ewers, Kvesic, Waldrom.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Waller, Cooper-Woolley, Itoje, Fearns, Simpson, Devoto, Wade.

Referee: Neil Hennessy (Wales)