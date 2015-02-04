Ryan Wilson: Glasgow & Scotland forward banned for three months

Ryan Wilson could yet feature in this year's World Cup for Scotland

Scottish Rugby has suspended Ryan Wilson for three months without pay following his conviction for assault.

It was also decided that the 25-year-old Glasgow Warriors loose forward will not be considered for Scotland selection until late August, meaning he misses the Six Nations.

Last week, Wilson, capped nine times, was found guilty of assaulting a fellow rugby player on a night out.

Wilson, who has been with Glasgow since 2010, has the right to appeal.

The number eight was fined £750 at Glasgow Sheriff Court after he attacked two Glasgow Hawks players in a fast-food shop while dressed as Batman during a Halloween night out on 27 October 2013.

Charges against Warriors team-mates Ryan Grant and Rory Hughes were not proven, with the former a late call-up for the Six Nations after the trial.

Wilson's international ban ends on 23 August, four weeks before the World Cup kick-off, meaning he will miss the first two warm-up games.

Wilson has also been ordered by a Scottish Rugby disciplinary panel to take part in a programme that will "support his personal development around the factors which contributed to the original conviction".