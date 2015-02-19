Chris Pennell: Worcester full-back could make England return

Chris Pennell scored his first try in an England shirt in the 38-7 victory against Crusaders at Christchurch in June

Worcester full-back Chris Pennell is hopeful of a return to the England squad as Mike Brown continues his recovery from concussion.

The 27-year-old won his only senior cap against New Zealand last June.

"Andy Farrell's been down here coaching and talking over a few things, feeding back on things they were looking for," Warriors director of rugby Dean Ryan told BBC Hereford & Worcester.

"It has kept Chris believing that his chance will come."

Pennell missed two months of the season because of a groin injury, which also ruled him out of England coach Stuart Lancaster's plans for the autumn internationals.

But England kept in contact with him throughout his recovery and he played for the second-string Saxons in last month's 18-9 win over Ireland Wolfhounds.

"They really liked what he did with England on tour in the summer," said Ryan.

"They've been involved on the medical side, in his rehab and having conversations about his form.

"Credit to the England organisation, if they've got that level of contact with that many players. It makes those players feel really part of something."

Having already beaten Wales and Italy, England resume their Six Nations campaign when they face Ireland in Dublin on 1 March.