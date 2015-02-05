Cardiff Blues: Lock Miles Normandale signs new contract

Cardiff Blues lock Miles Normandale is a product of Marlwood School in Bristol

Cardiff Blues lock Miles Normandale has signed a new deal extending his stay at the Arms Park until at least 2017.

The Bristol-born forward, will be Wales qualified next year.

He has played in all of the region's LV Cup matches this season, scoring a last gasp winning try in the 45-42 win at Wasps.

"His new contract is reward for what he has achieved all season and the very real potential we see in him," said Blues director of rugby Mark Hammett.

"I've been impressed by Miles; his work ethic and attitude to get better and improve."

Hammett told the region's website: "He has all the physical attributes needed and has now got used to the environment here and what is expected from him.

"We look forward to seeing how he develops over the rest of this season and the next two years."

Normandale said he is "pleased" to have signed the new deal and is looking forward to working hard to develop his game.

"I've learnt so much in my time here," he said.

"Training has been intense and I feel now I've got used to that level and working with the boys has been brilliant.

"I know Hammer [Hammett] likes my direct approach to the game and as long as I'm doing the hard graft I am happy.

"I feel so much more confident now and I want to put my strengths and skills into the right areas of the game."